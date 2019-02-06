Aslam Iqbal blames previous rulers for all ills

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that two political parties ruled over country for 40 years but did nothing for the welfare of common man that is why people are facing countless problems regarding education, health, clean drinking water and other basic necessities of life.

Former rulers did not think to provide best medical facilities to common man. If these have to get treatment in these hospitals than they will know about the importance of the life of common man, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to media on the occasion of open court held his camp office, here today. The minister listened to the problems of the people continuously for more than three hours and issued directions for concerned departments for the redressal of complaints.

While talking to media, the minister said that the purpose of holding open court is to get apprise the problems of people directly and solve them instantly. He said if concerned departments and officers resolve people’s problems at their offices than people have not need to contact Provincial Ministers and Members Assembly for the redressal of genuine problems. He said we will evolve such a system that the problems of people will be resolved at local level.

While answering the questions, the minister said that important decisions have been made for the promotion of industry in Economic Coordination Committee meeting which was held under the chair of Federal Finance Minister. He said special economic zones are being set up in the province which will boost up industry and economy of the country. It was decided in the Economic Coordination Committee meeting that in future concerned Provincial Government will give approval for the establishment of special economic zones and Special Economic Zone Act will also be amended in this regard.

He said a medical board has been constituted in connection with the treatment of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the recommendations of the board is fully implemented. In answering another question, Provincial Minister said if the ruler who deprived the masses of basic health facilities can send abroad for treatment than a common prisoner should also be provided such facility.

