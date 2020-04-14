Aslam assures traders to redress problems during lockdown

Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqabl meets with representatives of traders delegation at Civil Secretariat in which he was apprised about the problems being created in the wake of lockdown and difficulties being faced by them.

They also intimated that businesses are getting affected owing to lockdown and government should grant them permission to open their shops for a limited period of time. They also proposed that markets can be opened for a limited period of time by installing disinfection gates and container washrooms.

Aslam Iqbal while talking with them admitted that undoubtedly business community and workers are going through difficult conditions due to lockdown but the government has been compelled to impose lockdown in order to protect lives and properties of the masses.

He assured them to talk with the federal government with regard to opening shops for a specific period of time. The proposal to provide uptoRs. 5 lac interest free loans to small traders was also reviewed during the meeting. Traders community put forth their proposal that services of corona tiger force can be utilized for imparting awareness to the masses in markets.

They further proposed that after laying down SOPs, business activities can continue for a fixed period of time. The Minister assured that PTI government is standing by daily wagers and labourers.

He regretted that few professionals are distorting the image of citizens by holding gatherings to accumulate food items. He further maintained that he is fully aware about their problems, difficulties and their issues will be resolved on priority basis.

The traders delegation included President All Pakistan Anjuman-i-Tajiran Malik Amanat, Centeral General Secretary Naeem Mir, Mian Waqar, Mian Khalil Mir, Imran Bashir, Ch. Ijaz, Syed Azmat Ali and others along with Additional Secretary Industries and Trade as well as concerned officers also attended the meeting.

Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a high level meeting at Civil Secretariat in which various proposals relating to Ramazam relief package 2020 were reviewed.

Various options with regard to provision of relief in electricity and gas bills, fiscal aid and providing essential items through home delivery system at subsidized rates under the proposed package were also taken into consideration.