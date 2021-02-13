Asking Justice Isa to not hear cases on PM bad for judiciary: Maryam

Staff Reporter Lahore

The Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz’s (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said the written order by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) in which he said Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa should not hear cases involving Prime Minister Imran Khan “is not good for the credibility and respect of the judiciary.”

“The whole system of justice and the respect of the judiciary is being risked to save an

unqualified and incompetent person.”

Interacting with reporters before her departure from Jati Umra to Sialkot, where she will address a rally in Daska as part of the election campaign for NA-75, Maryam was asked about Thursday’s written order by the chief justice of Pakistan.

Responding to the question, Maryam said the development was completely different than the treatment meted out to her father, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

“People can see the faces, the decisions and the differences between the remarks,” she said.

“I understand that there have been historic attempts to break [the] PML-N […] the state and all institutions have been thrust against a party but the PML-N did not break apart,” Maryam said, adding that the reason behind this was the PML-N becoming an “ideological party”.“Every coming day is proving that Mian Nawaz Sharif sahab’s vision was right.” Responding to another question, Maryam said Major General Babar Iftikhar, the director-general of Pakistan Army’s media wing, was “very respectable for me and he is a good man”. “However, when you say such things then they will become a subject of mockery among the nation.”