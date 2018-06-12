Askari vows to fulfill responsibility of holding transparent elections

Six-member Punjab Cabinet sworn

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The first meeting of the caretaker cabinet was held at Chief Minister’s Office, here Monday with Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Hasan Askari Rizvi in the chair. The meeting expressed its strong commitment to ensure holding of free, fair and peaceful elections in the province.

The Caretaker Chief Minister welcomed the provincial ministers and congratulated them over their new responsibilities. Addressing the meeting, he said that caretaker set up is meant for a limited period of time and its scope of work is also limited adding that fundamental responsibility of the caretaker government is to hold transparent and impartial elections. We have to fulfill the responsibility of holding transparent elections in a specific period of time, he said. He said that facilities will be provided to ensure holding of free and fair elections under the instructions of the Election Commission.

He said the administration has to fulfill its duties in a neutral way. Our time period is limited and we are desirous to do some public welfare initiatives which could provide relief to the masses and the line departments will have to take the lead in this regard, he said. The Chief Minister said that they are willing to set such examples which could be worth following for the coming caretaker governments. He said the ministers, administration as well as the police should be totally impartial and apolitical. The ministers are part of my team and we have to work collectively, he added. He said the caretaker ministers are experts in their fields and are also highly capable. They don’t have any political agenda in the past nor will have this in future. He said that responsibility of public welfare will be fulfilled in accordance with the limitations of a specific period of time and powers. The Chief Secretary gave a briefing about different matters pertaining to the government affairs, working of the public sector departments and their infrastructure. The meeting was also apprised about rules of business. Caretaker ministers, Chief Secretary, IG Police and others attended the meeting. Earlier , A six-member Punjab interim cabinet sworn in at an oath-taking ceremony held here at the Governor’s House on Monday.

The Punjab governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana administered oath from the caretaker cabinet members comprising Ahmed Waqas Riaz, former provincial minister Syed Zia Haider Rizvi, former LCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar, former head of Punjab Institute of Cardiology Prof. Dr Jawad Sajid Khan, former IG Punjab Shaukat Javaid and former chairman Wapda Zafar Mahmood.