Askari reaffirms resolve to ensure fair elections

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Hasan Askari has said that holding of free, fair and peaceful elections is the top priority of the caretaker set up and people will be given full opportunity to exercise their right of franchise in a congenial environment.

He said that environment of peace is imperative for the promotion of trade and economic activities and it is also necessary for promoting investment and opportunities of employment. The caretaker government will leave no stone unturned to improve the situation of law & order, he added.