Askari presides over meeting to review law, order

Staff Reporter

Interim Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Hasan Askari Rizvi presided over a meeting in the CM Office to review the law and order situation. He was briefed about the measures taken for the maintaining of law and order.

Addressing the meeting, he said all-out measures should be taken to hold elections in a peaceful environment. He said the interim government will utilized its resources and energies for the holding of fair, free and transparent elections. We will discharge our duty to hold peaceful and transparent elections at any cost. He said political activities will increase after Eid and responsibilities of police and law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order will also increase.

He said close coordination should be made will all political parties for the security of political leaders. The interim chief minister said all-out efforts should be made to maintain and order during Chand Raat, Eid, and Eid holidays. Measures to maintain law and order during Eid holidays were also discussed. The report on the torture of journalist Asad Kharal was also presented to the interim chief minister. Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, IGP, and senior officers of civil and military institutions attended the meeting.

Interim Chief Minister Punjab Hasan Askari Rizvi presided over a high level meeting in the Chief Minister Office in which he was briefed about the administrative structure and affairs. Addressing the meeting, Hasan Askari Rizvi said we will discharge our assigned duty within framework and will work within decided framework. He said his mandate is to hold transparent, fair and free elections and neutral administration is needed for this purpose.

The chief secretary briefed the interim chief minister about administrative affairs and structure. The chief secretary, additional chief secretary, secretary law and secretaries of concerning departments also attended the meeting.

Interim Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi presided over a meeting to review budget matters. Addressing the meeting, he said transparency should be ensured in financial affairs, undeveloped expenditures should be reduced and the revenue should be increased. He said projects of public welfare and development should be given top priority. The interim chief minister was given a briefing on the budget for the new financial year and other financial matters. Chief Secretary Caption (R) Zahid Saeed, chairman Planning and Development Jehanzeb Khan, secretary finance, Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh, Secretary to CM, Imdadullah Bosal, special secretary finance Sardar Saifullah Dogar, Zaid Bin Masood and other officials were present in the meeting.