Askari most educated CT CM, hope will take impartial, right decisions: Parvez Elahi

LAHORE : Senior Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has said that Professor Hassan is the most educated Chief Minister of the history of the Punjab and it is hoped that he will take correct and impartial decisions, N-League is afraid of fair, transparent and neutral elections and is opposing him only because it wants caretaker Chief Minister also of its own house.

Ch Parvez Elahi telephoned Professor Hassan Askari Razvi on Friday and felicitated him over assuming the charge as CM and expressed the hope that he will come up to the expectations of the nation.

The PML further said that analysis and comments reflect his neutral thinking and patriotism and even common man besides educated segments also give importance.

He said state of the PML-N can easily be known that on one side it is afraid of NAB on its own doings and on the other hand not understanding appointment neutral Chief Minister like Professor Hassan Askari. They are talking in such manner on a unanimous decision of the Election Commission taken on merit and constitutionally, he said adding that Professor Hassan Askari possess such personality on whose impartial character for holding of fair and transparent election can be fully trusted but N-League is indulging in statement mongering against him that free and fair elections are going to be held in Punjab.