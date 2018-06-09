Askari, Marri take oath as caretaker Punjab, Balochistan CMs

Salim Ahmed

Lahore/Quetta

Prof. Dr. Hasan Askari Rizvi took oath of the office of caretaker chief minister Punjab at Governor’s House, here Friday.

Governor Punjab Malik Rafique Rajwana took oath from him.

The outgoing Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif did not attend the ceremony. Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal and senior officials were present.

Earlier, Hasan Askari Rizvi held a meeting with the Punjab governor. During the meeting, matters pertaining to upcoming general elections came under discussion.

Later, caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Hasan Askari Rizvi was presented a guard of honor upon arrival at Chief Minister’s Office when he reached there after taking oath of his office from Governor’s House.

A smartly turned contingent of the police presented him the guard of honor. Later, he held meetings with officers and other staff members at the Chief Minister’s Office.

Prof. Dr. Hasan Askari Rizvi has said that holding of free and fair elections is the top priority and the responsibility of transparent elections will be performed in the best of manner.

In a statement, Prof Askari said that provision of a level playing field to all will be ensured and the administration will play its role in an impartial manner. He said that his mandate is to hold the transparent elections and he will perform this obligation as a duty. He said all the necessary resources will be utilized for holding the general elections and added that peaceful and transparent elections are a responsibility. I know my obligations and every sort of effort will be put in to perform the duty in the best of manner, concluded Mr. Rizvi.

Alauddin Marri took oath as the caretaker chief minister of Balochistan in a ceremony held in Quetta on Friday.

Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai administered the oath to Marri, whose name for the provincial caretaker role was announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday.

With Marri’s oathtaking, the interim chief ministers of all four provinces have taken oath to serve for the less-than-two-month period until general elections on July 25.

ECP Additional Secretary Akhtar Nazir had said that the decision to name Marri for the post was taken unanimously by members of the ECP.

Marri’s name had been shortlisted as a nominee for the post, along with Sardar Shaukat Aziz Popalzai (both proposed by the government), and Aslam Bhootani and Jahan­gir Ashraf Qazi (recommended by the opposition).