Askari lauds departments concerned arrangements made on Eid

Salim Ahmed

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Hasan Askari has expressed his satisfaction over arrangements made for the safety of life and property of the people on Eid-ul-Fitr.

He has lauded the efforts of provincial home minister, IG Police and officials of law enforcement agencies for making proper security arrangements. He has also appreciated the performance of police and other law enforcement agencies for making best security arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr congregation.

Dr. Askari has said that best security arrangements were made to protect the life and property of the people on Eid and they offered Eid prayer in a peaceful environment and fully enjoyed the joys of Eid. “It is satisfying that police and other law enforcement agencies worked day and night and best maintained the law and order. Different line departments maintained best coordination and ensured peaceful atmosphere during Eid,” he said, adding: “We have to work with same zeal and commitment in future as well to maintain peace so that the country could become a haven of peace in the real sense.”

Moreover, Dr Hasan Askari has taken notice of the murder of a female social worker in Dera Ghazi Khan and sought a report from IG Police.

He has directed to immediately arrest the criminals involved in this murder and added that legal action should be initiated. He has also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and ensured that justice will be provided at every cost.