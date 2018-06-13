Askari directs proper cleanliness arrangements on Eid

Salim Ahmed

In a high-level meeting held here today with Caretaker Chief Minister Dr. Hasan Askari Rizvi in the chair, different steps regarding cleanliness in cities and maintaining safety of swings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, were reviewed. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that best cleanliness arrangements should be made in cities on Eid days and implementation on action plan devised for maintaining cleanliness should also be shown conspicuously.

A good administration should take steps with prior estimates, he said. Instead of depending upon the presentations, the people will calculate the performance of concerned departments with their practical steps.

He said that cleanliness is half the faith and neat and clean atmosphere on Eid-ul-Fitr will further rejuvenate the joys of the citizens. The concerned departments should, therefore, play their proactive role in general cleanliness of the cities, he said.

The citizens will be facilitated through best cleanliness arrangements and they should also realize about their societal obligations for maintaining their environment neat and clean. He said the line departments should remain fully vigilant and active for cleanliness in small cities as well.

The Caretaker Chief Minister directed that safety of swings installed at public parks and other recreational places should be ensured at every cost.

Some untoward incidents have occurred in the past due to swings’ fall. Precautionary measures should be adopted to overcome such tragic incidents and the line departments as well as the administration should give special attention to the safety of the swings.

He said that administration should ensure implementation on the devised safety plan before permitting the installation of swings and instructions issued to the administration should be implemented in letter and spirit. Secretary Local Government and Urban Development gave a briefing about cleanliness arrangements and safety of swings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Caretaker Minister Zafar Mehmood, Chairman P&D, Secretary Local Government and Urban Development, Secretary to Caretaker Chief Minister and GM (Operations) Lahore Waste Management Company attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Police and other authorities would put in place special security measures to provide foolproof security for Eid-ul-Fitr in the provincial capital.

According to official sources, Additional police force, along with personnel of Dolphin and Police Response Unit, would perform security duties on Eid while police mobile vans, motorcycle squads, and others would also be on duty.

The policemen have been directed to remain on high alert and fully prepared to avert any untoward situation during the Eid days.