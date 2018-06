Staff Reporter

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Hasan Askari Dr. Hasan Askari has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of husband of famous writer and novelist Bushra Rehman.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister has also expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of famous poet and writer Mehdi Masood.