Askari Bank to plant 3,000 trees in collaboration with MCI

In line with the Prime Minister’s ‘Plant for Pakistan’ program, and making Pakistan greener, Askari Bank organized a plantation activity in collaboration with MCI at Lake View Park, Islamabad for planting 3,000 trees that includes, 500 each of, Pine, Amaltas, Sukh Chain, Kachnar, Jacranda, and Silver Oak.

Malik Amin Aslam, Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Sheikh Anser Aziz – Mayor Islamabad and Abid Sattar, President & CE – Askari Bank, graced the event with their presence along with other senior officials of Askari Bank and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion Advisor to Prime Minister Amin Aslam said that ‘Billion Tree Tsunami’ is a success story recognised at national and international level. “Now we have to spread this programme to whole country,” he said highlighting that Green Pakistan Programme will be integrated into ‘10 Billion Tree Tsunami.’ He further emphasised that monitoring of plants is very important with plantation.

He also instructed to include all institutions in this important task. National Highway authority was asked to plant trees on some points along Motorways and Highways.

Talking on the occasion Abid Sattar, President, Askari Bank said, “Deforestation & its impact on the climate is a challenge for our nation. Askari Bank understands its obligation towards socio-environmental causes and will continue to support such activities.” He said as a socially responsibility Askari Bank is always taking initiatives in the areas of environmental and community development.

He said the campaign’s objective is to motivate general public to make Pakistan greener, and inspire communities, businesses, industrial sector, organizations and the civil society to come together for the cause.

A large number of Askari Bank staff and other visitors participated in plantation activity under beautiful spring sunshine.

Its Remember that the Capital Development Authority and Municipal Corporation of Islamabad already working on Green Pakistan Programme in the collaboration with various non-government organizations, schools, colleges and universities. The campaign would focus parks, Margalla hills and the green belts to make the city greener for healthy environment.

