Asiya and Neelofar: Where is justice?

Views from Srinagar

Arshid Aziz

THE two young women on May 29, 2009, went to their apple orchard at Bongam, Shopian and did not come back home. Next morning, at the crack of dawn, the two dead bodies of Asiya and Neloofar were mysteriously found dead in Rambiaaranala.

As soon as the news spread about the incident, whole Kashmir Valley was up in arms and demonstrations erupted in every nook and corner. The masses outrightly protested against the double rape and murder case and demanded justice for the twin victims. It goes without saying that the word justice in Kashmir has been often mocked, molested and murdered. It is even not justice to use the word justice in a virtual sense.

From the day one,the word (justice) has been misused, interpolated and fabricated through the so-called investigation. To wait for justice in Kashmir is to wait for Godotto come.

Waiting for Godot is a play by Samuel Beckets, in which two characters, wait for the arrival of someone named Godot who never arrives. Those who have been had here go from pillar to post and hope that justice will be given to them and their culprits will face the music. But, it hardly gets materialized.

India,on papers, is believed to be the largest secular democratic country in the world. However, the Indian democracy changes its attire and colour after crossing over the Banihal tunnel. Those who beat the drums of democracy are the actual murders of democracy.

Nine years have gone and the justice is yet to be done to Asiya and Neelofar. It is a dark blot on the so called democracy. Although, it is not only Asiya and Neelofar but thousands other women like the victims of Kunan-Poshpora, half widows, those who have lost their sons through enforced disappearancesand so on.

We are in a fix when we chew the cud that justice has remained confined only to discussions, seminars, debates and symposiums. What happened to the judicial proof by Justice Muzafer Jan? Where are the culprits? Where is justice?

We, people of Kashmir feel the pulse of investigation and we are wary how in Kashmir facts are being cooked and videos are being doctored?

The year 2012 witnessed whole India standing by Nirbhaya or Damini (Delhi bus gang rape 2012). We saw how the so-called “Collective Conscience” protested and demanded that the culprits of this fiendish crime should be given punishments.

But when it comes to Kashmir, our daughter is being raped and murdered and the whole Indians become dumb, numb and makes pin drop silence.The so-called “Collective Conscience” becomes “Collective Deadness”.

The way Indian judiciary system behaves in Kashmir is also questionable and the need of the hour is that it should shun the approach of selective justice? It should give up the double standard and camouflaged nature.

Last year, the Supreme Court gave the death sentence to four convicts of Nirbhaya case. Good. We were not against that. But, we are broken hearted and are in fix to understand why the victims of Kunan-Poshpora and Asiya and Neelofar are hopelessly waiting for justice and the perpetrators are still at large roaming in freedom. Perchance they hail from the highest militarised zone in the world known as Kashmir.

That is why such cases have been buried deep in the ‘democratic graveyard’ and the culprits are moving freely without any fear. Keeping with the Law Minister, “The Supreme Court’s verdict in the Nirbhayagangrape case is a victory for the rule of law.”

We question and want to ask the law minister why in Kashmir the so called law changes from black into white. Mockery has become your rule of law. Sir, your law does have the deficiency of oxygen to respire properly in Kashmir. Also, it has gone blind due to non-lethal pellets, so, how can we trust, it can judge right and wrong. Not only the Law Minister, but the controversial BJP leader Subramanian Swami also gave his comments on the verdict of Supreme Court.

According to him: “It was very tragic incident, which has blotted the civilisation of India. In my opinion, there is no doubt whatsoever, that all of them were guilty and I think nothing other than capital punishment should be given by the SC,” De facto, it was such an inhumane act which put a nasty blot on the face of humanity.

Indeed capital punishment would have been given to the culprits. Swami felt the pain of Nirbhaya but why he turned a blind eye and never uttered a word that no death sentence was given to the convicts of Gujarat riots victim BilkisBano, who was a six month pregnant.

She was gang raped during that communal violence. May be she was a Muslim. Swami never talked about KunanPoshpora, where his “Sainas” are deeply involved in rape crimes.

Also, he didn’t talk about the recent Kathuacase, where an innocent child was gangraped and murdered inside a temple by the people who had state patronage. The irony is that the so called ministers supported the rally which was organized by the Hindu EktaManch in the favour of the culprits. This shows the double standard, selective condemnation and the criminal mindset of Swami. Thus, speaking volumes where the country is heading towards.

A recent report points out that the crimes in India have seen a spike. The report adds that the cases of murder, rapes, and kidnapping have seen a rise. Many other reports keep India at low ranks in the safety index.

As per the first post: “Nearly 68,000 rape cases were registered across the country during 2009-11 but only 16,000 rapists were sentenced presenting a dismal picture of conviction of sexual offenders.” These reports depicts the gory picture of India.

However, in Kashmir this rape is being used for different purpose. The state uses it as a weapon of war. The forces have used the rape as a means of “Psychological Warfare” to humiliate and muzzle the genuine voice of people.

According to UNICEF, “Systematic rape is often used as a weapon of war in ethnic cleansing”. Also, Amnesty International argues that in “modern conflicts rape is used deliberately as a military strategy.”

It further states that: “It is used for the purpose of conquering territory by expelling the population there from, decimating the remaining civilians by destroying their links of affiliations, by the spread of AIDS, and by eliminating cultural and religious traditions,” (Wikipedia).

These arguments indicate how the state tries to subdue the people with different methods and rape is one among them.

To sum up, we are duty bound to raise our concern about these issues. We should not forget our daughters whose modesty has been snatched by the forces.

These days take us back to 2009 Shopian rape and murder case. Also, it reminds us how during that incident the incumbent Chief Minister was leading the people and backed up the protests.

Her speeches loaded with emotional tactics galvanised the whole masses and helped her in gaining ground. She was going great guns and demanded justice for victims. Now, after coming into power, she lost her identity and didn’t even utter a word about Asiya and Neelofar.

While we don’t expect something great from you, (the goodwill if you ever had gained was lost completely after the killing of Burhan). We suggest you to hit upon this and crack the nut.

—Courtesy: Rising Kashmir