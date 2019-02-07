Asim Siddiqui for amending maritime laws

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Chairman, All Pakistan Shipping Association (APSA), Asim Siddiqui has demanded of the government to amend the century old maritime laws that hampering shipping sector in Pakistan.

Reiterating the old time demand by all factions of shipping sector, at the annual dinner of APSA the other day, Asim said that APSA, the only representative body of ports and shipping has already apprised the federal Minister for Maritime Affairs to amend the rules and regulations of Pakistan’s port and shipping that are as old as of British Era and not compatible with the modern day shipping. He said that APSA is struggling for the betterment of shipping sector in Pakistan. The Chief Guest and Advisor to the federal government on Maritime Affairs, Mahmood Moulvi while speaking on the occasion assured the stake-holders in shipping to address their old time demands and amend the very old laws maritime sector.

He lauded the efforts of APSA and his Chairman, Asim Siddiqui who has provided the stakeholders of port and shipping sector an active and effective platform. He also congratulated the APSA for holding APSA Cricket Tournament that was won by the PIBT team. He further appreciated that APSA is encouraging sports besides making efforts to resolve chronic issues of shipping sector.

