Khalid Mansoor appointed as PM’s aide on CPEC affairs as Asim Saleem Bajwa resigns

ISLAMABAD – China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa resigned from his post on Tuesday, he announced his departure on Twitter.

The former director general of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wrote, “I bow my head before Allah Almighty for giving me an opportunity to raise & steer the important institution of CPEC Authority as one window for all CPEC projects, charting the future direction”.

He added that this wouldn’t have been possible without full confidence and support of Prime Minister Imran Khan his government.

The course is set for future progression of CPEC, this journey will go on. My best wishes to Kahlid Mansoor sb, who is fully equipped to take it forward. CPEC is life line for Pakistan, it will transform us into a progressive and fully developed country InshaAllah-2/2 — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) August 3, 2021

Bajwa also extended wishes to Kahlid Mansoor, who will replace him.

He said that Mansoor “is fully equipped to take it forward”. “CPEC is life line for Pakistan, it will transform us into a progressive and fully developed country InshaAllah,” he concluded.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Khalid Mansoor as his Special Assistant on CPEC Affairs.

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے خالد منصور صاحب کو معاون خصوصی برائے CPEC Affairs تعینات کرنے کی منظوری دی ہے۔ خالد منصور صاحب خوش آمدید اور اللہ آپکا حامی و ناصر ہو۔ pic.twitter.com/Wmz9KA7oA0 — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) August 3, 2021

Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar has welcomed the appointment of Khalid Mansoor, besides thanking Asim Saleem Bajwa for his services for CPEC.

Who is Khalid Mansoor?

Khalid Mansoor was former Chief Executive of The Hub Power Company Limited (Hubco). He holds a Degree in Chemical Engineering with Distinction and honors. Mansoor was also the Chairman of Laraib Energy Limited, a subsidiary of (Hubco).

He has over 32 years of experience and expertise in Energy & Petrochemical Sectors in leading roles for mega size Projects Development, Execution, Management and Operations.

Mansoor has previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of Algeria Oman Fertilizer Company (AOA). Prior to this, he held the position of the President and Chief Executive Officer of Engro Fertilizers Limited, Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited (EPQL), Engro Powergen Limited (EPL) and Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC).