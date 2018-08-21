Asim Raza ditches Mahira Khan to cast Maya Ali in his next film

One of the most successful Pakistani director and producer of commercial films, Asim Raza has signed film and drama actress Maya Ali replacing Mahira Khan, the reports revealed.

The actress confirmed about her new project as the recording has been already started. Shereyar Munawar stars opposite Maya Khan.

This is Asim Raza’s second film. His first film, Ho Mann Jahan was an instant hit starring Mahira khan and Shereyar Munawar.

When Maya was approached by the media, she confirmed the rumor about the film although she remained silent when she was asked about Mahira khan.

The reports revealed that initially Mahira was considered for the film but due to a busy schedule, she couldn’t sign the film.

Earlier, Mahira was also considered for a drama serial but deal couldn’t materialize in time as Mawra Hocane got the role in drama serial Aangan. She was busy shooting 7din mohabbat in.

Share on: WhatsApp