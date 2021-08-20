Asim Iftikhar to replace Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as new FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to appoint career diplomat Asim Iftikhar Ahmed as new Foreign Office spokesperson, it emerged on Friday.

Asim will replace Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, who will now assume charge of Pakistan’s ambassador to Australia.

Asim Iftikhar Ahmad is currently the Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Thailand.

Born on 27 November 1966 in Lahore, he is graduate of the University of Engineering and Technology, and the University of the Punjab.

Asim has held various positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in Pakistan Missions abroad.

During July 2014 to June 2017, he served as Director General (United Nations), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad.

