Asim: Gwadar Port fully operational

Observer Report Gwadar

Chairman of China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Lt. General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that Gwadar port has been made fully operational and now online booking for delivery of goods can be made.

Addressing a news conference in Gwadar, Chairman CPEC Authority informed the media persons that the work on Phase-II of Gwadar Free Zone is underway and other projects connected to Gwadar Port have also been expedited in last two and a half years.

Asim Saleem Bajwa further said that Gwadar City Master Plan has been approved and a hospital is also being built in Gwadar with the help of China.

He further said that work on Gwadar Airport is in full swing and about 12,000 jobs have been provided in Gwadar during the last 3 years.