Asim conveys Zardari’s message to Farooq Sattar

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan People’s Party leader Dr Asim Hussain met Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan chief Dr Farooq Sattar on Sunday and conveyed a special message to him from his party chief Asif Ali Zardari.

Dr Asim, the PPP Karachi Division chief and former federal minister, met Sattar at the latter’s residence.

Dr Asim and the MQM-P chief discussed ways to improve ties between their parties and the overall political situation.

The PPP leader said it was necessary to promote the politics of reconciliation and create an atmosphere of mutual understanding.