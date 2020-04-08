Asim Bajwa denies slowdown in CPEC projects

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Wednesday rejected baseless rumours regarding the slowing down of the CPEC projects amid coronavirus pandemic. In a message posted on his Twitter account, Asim Saleem Bajwa while rejecting the baseless propaganda articles said that the CPEC project was making steady progress as they were in position to launch the phase-II of the multi-billion project with enhanced scope.