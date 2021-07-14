Asim Azhar’s aunt becomes world’s first Muslim woman to rank as British Royal Navy Captain

Pakistan-origin Durdana Ansari has made history as she became the first Muslim woman in the world to get promoted as Honorary Captain of the British Royal Navy.

She was conferred with the honorary position on July 8.

Durdana is the aunt of Pakistan’s Singer-songwriter Asim Azhar, who is feeling proud over his “khala jaan” for making history.

Azhar in a post wrote: “Today is a proud moment for not just me or my family, but for the whole nation. Durdana Ansari OBE becomes the first Muslim & Pakistani female in the world to get ranked as a Captain of the British Royal Navy approved by the Queen, herself. I’m so proud of you Khala jaan.”

Today is a proud moment for not just me or my family, but for the whole nation. Durdana Ansari OBE becomes the first Muslim & Pakistani female in the world to get ranked as a Captain of the British Royal Navy approved by the Queen, herself. I'm so proud of you Khala jaan.

Durdana Ansari is a British entrepreneur and had been associated with the BBC World Service as a presenter and producer.

An announcement was made on Thursday 8th July 2021.

She is an adviser too and also runs recruitment and community outreach programmes for the Royal Navy, where she was ranked Honorary Lieutenant Commander in 2018 and promoted to Honorary Commander in 2019.