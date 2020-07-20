Asim Azhar finally opens up about his ‘bond’ with Hania Amir

Singer Asim Azhar finally spoke up over his relationship with actress Hania Amir following a social media uproar after the latter said that they are just “friends” in a live session.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Asim Azhar said that he is no stranger to criticism and that bot the positive and negative people have helped him grow into a better human being.

About friendship with Hania Amir, the singer wrote that the bond they share is “beyond anyone’s comprehension”.

“Tou aram se betho saare, har jaga muhalle ki phuppo nahi bante. She’s the kindst and most beautiful human. I will always be there for her and vice versa because that’s the impact she’s had on me. Made me learn to give and love. Like I said. It is beyond a label,” wrote the Tum Tum singer.

Asim maintained that he is constantly working towards making himself better, a better son, a better friend, a better artist and above all, a better human being.

“And I pray that we all find happiness & peace within ourselves & deal with all the challenges that we face with as much patience as we can,” The singer concluded.

Earlier, Hania Amir too had explained her remark and had asked the social media brigade to “take it easy.”

“Asim is a beautiful part of my life and we have seen some insane times together and we share a bond beyond anyone’s comprehension.