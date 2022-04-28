Asim Ahmad made FBR chairman

The federal government on Wednesday named Inland Revenue Service officer Asim Ahmad as the new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue, replacing former chief Ashfaq Ahmed.

“With the approval of the federal government, Mr Asim Ahmad, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service, is appointed as the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders,” a notification issued by the Establishment Division stated.

Asim Ahmad previously held the charge of FBR chief from April to August, 2021, when he was replaced by the then Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government after a cyberattack on taxpayers’ data.