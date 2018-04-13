ASIL rolls out Rs5b Sukuk

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Agha Steel Industries Limited (ASIL) intends to issue OTC listed, rated and secured Sukuk up to PKR 5 billion (inclusive of Green Shoe option of PKR 1 billion) for the tenor of six (6) years inclusive of a grace period of 2 years, in order to fulfil its expansion plans and investing in futuristic technologies making ASIL amongst the most efficient and sustainable player in the industry. The Company has mandated Habib Bank Limited and Bank AL Habib Limited as Mandated Lead Advisors & Arrangers for the Transaction. Specifically Identified Musharika Assets are set to be utilized under a Qualified Shariah Advisory Board. The Company intends to receive bids from 10 to 30th April 2018 from Qualified Institutional Buyers. Hussain Agha, Executive Director at Agha Steel Industries said, “The Company, through this initiative shall be able to invest in technologies which will make ASIL at least 30 percent more energy efficient player than the average manufacturer within the domestic industry. Most importantly, it is ASIL’s goal that its prospective investors attain the best value proposition in respect to our strategic vision of an Initial Public Offering (IPO) soon,” he added. The proceeds of the Sukuk will be utilized by the Company to fund a portion of costs associated with balancing, modernization and replacement (“BMR”) activities to existing and new facilities for an increase in production capacity and efficiency.