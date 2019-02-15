ASIL denies social media rumours about gas theft

Karachi

The Agha Steel Industries Limited (ASIL) has vehemently denied the rumours circulated on social media which wrongly linked the country’s leading steel plant with gas theft. The ASIL, in a statement here on Friday, clarified that “the news item circulated on social media and whatsapp group titled “One of the largest steel plan caught in gas theft” is completely baseless and misleading. It said that the rumours are spread with the intention to malign the company’s name and its unparalled growth ever since its inception. It made it clear that “the company is not involved in any form of theft, tax evasion and other illegal activities”, and, therefore, the ASIL said it is considering necessary legal action against such rumours. Following were the significant facts provided by the company in the statement, which it stated to be considered before arriving at a conclusion on the aforementioned rumours. “ASIL Business was established in the year 2012, and has been in operation only for 6 years. Hence, we feel the false claim of 10 years of theft to extremely poor in taste”.—APP

