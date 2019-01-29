ASIL announces ‘Go-Live Implementation’ of first End-to-End Fiori enabled SAP on Cloud

Agha Steel partners with Ernst & Young

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Agha Steel Industries Limited recently marked yet another milestone and announced the Go Live Implementation of Pakistan’s First end-to-end Fiori enabled SAP S/4 HANA on cloud in partnership with Ernst & Young (EY). The objective of implementing the SAP project was to integrate business processes across its operations to create functional alignment and generate efficiency benefits in addition to laying the foundation for digitalization in the company.

This end-to- end driven technology elevates the quality precision to the highest level by producing large production volumes without any human error fully in line with global best practices of Steel industry.

Commenting on the deployment, Hasan Kamal, ERP Project Manager & Head of Business Process Re-Engineering, said, “We are grateful to E&Y for their day/night work with our team and valued support in realizing ASIL’s vision. He said “This Go Live implementation of SAP Fiori tool marks a monumental achievement in the establishment of an information technology platform, capable of handling ASIL’s rapid growth. Alhamdulillah, the new functionality improves internal efficiency and the customer service provided to ASIL’s customer base’’.

Mr. Inayat Qureshi Country Head, EY (collaborator for SAP delivery) said “We are pleased to announce the fast track GO LIVE of Pakistan’s first end-to-end Fiori based SAP S/4 cloud digital transformation project at Agha Steel, a leader in the country’s steel industry.

This is the first major milestone in an ambitious undertaking by ASIL which will put the company at the cutting edge of leading global technology.

ASIL and EY have taken a big leap forward in achieving Hussain Agha’s (CEO) vision of becoming the first ‘zero-man-intervention’ steel producer in Asia.

