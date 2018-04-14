Asifa rape-and-murder row: Two BJP ministers resign

Srinagar

Two BJP ministers Choudhary Lal Singh and Chader Prakash Ganga who took part in a rally organised to support accused in Asifa rape-and-murder case have submitted their resignations to the party chief, sources said.

The resigation comes in the backdrop of outrage over their particpation in a rally organised by Hindu Ekta Manch to support accused in Asifa rape-and-murder case.

Earlier, National Conference had warned of launching a civil disobedience movement if the two ministers were not sacked from the cabinet. In Kathua, an eight-year-old girl from a minority nomadic community disappeared near her house on January 10. A week later, her body was found in the same area.

A Special Investigation Team, formed to probe the incident, has arrested eight people, including two special police officers (SPOs) and a head constable, who was charged with destroying evidence. —GK