Asifa case: Mehbooba rejects BJP’s demand for CBI probe

Jammu

Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, has turned down the demand of alliance partner BJP to handover the investigation of rape and murder of 8-year-old Gujjar girl Asifa to the CBI.

“Crime Branch is investigating the case of Asifa. There might be some lapses in Crime Branch probe due to which people of Hiranagar have been demanding CBI probe. We raised the issue with the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today and demanded that investigation should be handed over to CBI. But she declined to hand over the case,” said Health Minister, Bali Bhagat, while speaking to media persons at BJP office in Jammu. Bhagat was accompanied by the Minister of State (MoS) Ajay Nanda and other leaders and said that BJP Ministers pressed on the CM to go for CBI probe. “But our demand was not accepted.”

“The CM responded to our demand by stating that Crime Branch has completed 95 percent of investigation in the case and within a day or two it will present status report before the Jammu Kashmir High Court. The law will take its own course. Whosoever is the accused person should be punished,” he added.

Meanwhile, it was reliably learnt, that the Crime Branch which is investigating Asifa’s case will submit status report before the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on March 9. On the issue, BJP Ministers held a meeting with Mehbooba this afternoon at Civil Secretariat but she declined to hand over the case to CBI. Before their meeting with the CM, BJP leaders held a meeting of party Ministers and discussed issues including CBI probe in Asifa case, allegations of lack of “action against forest encroachers.”—RK