Asif Zardari underlines need to pursue spirit of Ramadan even after holy month

ISLAMABAD : “On the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr I wish to greet the Muslims throughout the world and of Pakistan in particular and also pray that the blessings of Ramadan remain with all of us always”.

In his message on the eve of Eidul Fitr former President Asif Ali Zardari also underlined the need to “pursue the spirit of Ramadan even after the end of the holy month”.

The spirit of Ramadan is inculcating the values of tolerance and humility and abstention from all that is evil, he said.

“We need to imbibe and pursue this spirit the whole year and not only in the sacred month of Ramadan”.

On this occasion let us also remember the poor and the needy and all those who have laid down their lives for the sake of peace in the country and fighting religious fanaticism, Asif Zardari said.

