Asif Zardari pays glowing tributes to Shahnawaz Bhutto on his martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD : PPP Co Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari has paid glowing tributes to Shaheed Shanawaz Bhutto the son of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 33rd martyrdom anniversary Wednesday.

“On the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Shahnawaz Shaheed on July 18, a scion of the Bhutto family, the son of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Maadar i Jamhoriat Begum Nusrat Bhutto our thoughts go to the valiant struggle of the Bhuttos and the innumerable people inspired and motivated by them who laid down their lives or suffered indescribably in other ways in the cause of democracy,” the message issued by Asif Ali Zardari said.

“Shahnawaz Bhutto was killed in the prime of his life when he was just twenty seven. Fighting a heroic battle against dictatorship from the age of eighteen he was in the forefront of the democratic struggle in Pakistan during the dark days of dictatorship,” the message said.

The former President said: “Shahnawaz followed the footsteps of Quaid e Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who laid down his life while fighting for the democratic rights of the people of the country.”

He added: “Thirty three years have passed since Shahnawaz was killed. The pain bites the soul as one recalls how, one tragic morning, he was found dead on a foreign floor killed by the enemies of democracy and the Bhuttos.”

“Many would recall the hero’s welcome Shahnawaz received when Shaheed Mohtarma Bhutto then in exile brought his dead body back to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, the final resting place of the martyrs,” he added.

According to the message: “The Bhuttos have made unimaginable sacrifices for the country. The former first lady Maadar i Jamhooriat Begum Nusrat Bhutto saw her husband, two sons and illustrious daughter martyred. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto laid down her life leading the fight for democracy and against militancy from the front. Mir Murtaza Bhutto embraced martyrdom at the hands of the enemies of democracy. It is the support and prayers of the people which have enabled the Bhuttos and the democracy loving people to face with courage the darkest and most dreadful days.”

He said that the sacrifice of these great scions of Bhutto family shall not go in vain. Nor shall go in vain the sacrifices of all those who were martyred in the cause of the struggle for democracy. It is because of their sacrifices that the sun of democracy shines rekindling the hope of a brighter future for our downtrodden people.

