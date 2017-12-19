Asif Zardari meets CM Murad Shah

KARACHI : President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari had a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House and discussed development schemes going on all over Sindh and urged him to complete them in time.

President Asif Ali Zaradri urged the chief minister to ensure quality of the development schemes and ensure to complete them in time. “In time completion gives more benefit to the people of the area,” he said.

They also discussed the programme of death anniversary of Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto and other public meeting the PPP is going to organize all over Sindh and in the other provinces.

The chief minister briefed the President PPPP about the development portfolio, foreign aided development programmes and status of the Thar coal mining and power plant project. Mr Zardari said that the generation of coal-fired power was the dream of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and the PPP government when it was in the center made some progress but the provincial government of Sindh has done a wonderful job, he appreciated.

The chief minister thanked his party chief for visiting CM House.

Orignally published by NNI