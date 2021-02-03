Asif Zardari gets bail in dubious transactions’ case

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted bail to former president Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds in a case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) related to suspicious transaction through fake bank accounts.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mosin Akhtar Kayani hear the bail plea.

NAB prosecutor, during the hearing, informed the court that the reference in the case is yet to be filed as the case is still under investigation.

Farooq Naik, the counsel for the former president, said that his client remained in the custody of the NAB for more than two month and it could interrogate him.

He added that Zardari is ready to answer the questions of the anti-graft buster.

Then, Naik pleaded the court to grant pre-arrest bail for the former president on medical grounds, which was accepted.