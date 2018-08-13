Asif Zardari first parliamentarian to sign roll register in NA

ISLAMABAD : Former President and co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari was the first parliamentarian who signed the roll register after taking the oath.

Earlier, Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath from the newly elected members of the parliament.

PTI chairman Imran Khan, PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif, PPPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari were seen sitting in first row.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who has been elected to the National Assembly for the first time, shook hands with Imran Khan and other parliamentarians.

The speaker then read out the procedure for the election of the new speaker and deputy speaker.

Ayaz Sadiq said that nomination forms can be obtained from the National Assembly Secretariat to contest the election of the Speaker National Assembly.

According to proposed schedule, the leader of the lower house of parliament, who automatically becomes prime minister of the country, will be elected on August 17.

After the oath of MNAs, the elections of the speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly will be held on August 15. Candidates up for the coveted posts will file their nomination papers to the Speaker’s office on August 14.

The NA speaker will be elected first after which he will conduct the election of the deputy speaker.

