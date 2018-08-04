Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur fail to appear before JIT

KARACHI : Co Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur failed to appear before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday in a corruption case relating to fake accounts and fictitious transactions worth Rs35 billion.

Both were summoned to record their statement before the JIT. Notices were also issued to them by FIA. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai is also in FIA’s custody in the case.

Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and their associates are accused of sending Rs35 billion abroad through fake accounts after which, their names were placed on Exit Control List (ECL)

The police first investigation report (FIR) stated that M/S Zardari Group (Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, etc) got Rs15,000,000 and were among the beneficiaries of the transaction trail of fake bank accounts maintained by Omni Group, owned by Anwar Majeed, another close aide of the former president.

FIA had earlier summoned Talpur and Zardari on July 11, however, the siblings had failed to appear before the agency.

Talpur later asked FIA to provide more time to the two for submitting a response.

According to the details, Faryal Talpur appeared before the banking court on July 27, in the money laundering case. The court granted her bail against security bonds of Rs. 20lacs.

It may be recalled that Faryal Talpur and her brother PPP’s Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari were named in the money laundering case by FIA.

Earlier on July 23, Sindh High Court’s Circuit Bench accepted Faryal Talpur’s six-day pre-arrest protective bail petition in a money-laundering probe against her and brother Asif Ali Zardari.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice into the FIA’s probe of a Rs35 billion money-laundering scam.

Justice Irshad Shah and Justices Rasheed Soomro approved Talpur’s pre-arrest bail petition. The latter had pleaded that FIA’s cases were politically motivated and the purpose of arresting her was to prevent Talpur from contesting polls.

The Federal Investigation Agency on July 21 declared the former president and his sister absconders in the money laundering case, which also nominates others including Zardari’s close aide and Pakistan Stock Exchange Chairman Hussain Lawai.

The FIA also declared 20 people including Anwar Majeed and his son absconder in the money laundering case.

