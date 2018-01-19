Asif Zardari condoles Munnu Bhai’s death

ISLAMABAD : Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of renowned columnist. Munnu Bhai after a prolong illness in Lahore on Friday.

Former President in a condolence message paying rich tributes to Munnu Bhai said that his services for journalism, literature and social work will be long remembered. He will be missed by Pakistani citizens for a long time.

Asif Ali Zardari also extended his sympathies with the family and friends of Munnu Bhai.

Former President prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Orignally published by NNI