Asif Zardari condoles martyrdom of Ikramullah Gandapur

ISLAMABAD : Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of PTI candidate Ikramullah Gandapur in a suicide attack and also sympathized with the bereaved family.

Former President Zardari said that the menace of terrorism has to be eliminated completely from the country. Whenever anyone becomes target of terror attack PPP feels pain as it has also suffered immensely by terrorism. He said that the ideology which prepares suicide bombers has to be eradicated from the root.

Asif Ali Zardari demanded to arrest the planners and perpetrators of this attack and bring them to book.

