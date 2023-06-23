ISLAMABAD – Co-Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party and former President Asif Zardari has said that the ‘Charter of Economy’ is the need of the hour, we are ready to sign it.

Addressing industrialists in Lahore, the former president said that Pakistan is a golden basket, Allah has blessed Pakistan with countless resources, and I have made efforts to take exports to Europe.

Asif Zardari said that everyone should work together for the development of Pakistan, economic pact is the need of time. He said, “We are ready to discuss and sign the economic pact, if Pakistan is affected, we all will be affected”. He said that because of insecurity, Pakistanis are investing abroad, I will give you a level playing field, I have reviewed the exports of Bangladesh. Indian products are being sold in Bangladesh.

Asif Zardari said that 70 percent of Bangladesh’s textile exports are made in India, and Indian textiles in Bangladesh are labeled Made in Bangladesh.

The former president said that we have to look at trade opportunities, not aid, earlier there was no level of competition, now countries compete at the level of the economy, Jhal Magsi is close to Sindh, and I want to grow cotton there.

“میثاق معیشیت وقت کی ضرورت ہے، اور معیشیت کی بہتری کیلئے تجارت کو فروغ دینا ہوگا۔”

He said that for the improvement of the economy, trade must be promoted, today the whole world is facing inflation, the economy can be stabilized by promoting trade.

PPP leader mentioned that ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran have improved, now Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline will also start soon, now there is no reason to delay the gas pipeline. He further said that when all of you are rich then Pakistan will be rich, everyone has to be united for a better future of the country. I would have known if I had worked.