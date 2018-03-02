Asif urges US to strike balance in South Asia

Offers mediation between Afghan Govt, Taliban

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Welcoming dialogue offer made by President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan to the Taliban for talks, Pakistan on Thursday extended support to the proposed political process seeking to recognize the Taliban a legitimate political entity and said it is ready for mediation between the two sides.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif while talking to media persons here. “The talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government are actually discussion between two political forces, and Pakistan will support it,” Asif said

The foreign minister said Pakistan desires peace and stability in the neighbouring country and there is no military solution to the conflict.

President Ashraf Ghani addressing the second Kabul Process Conference on Wednesday had proposed a ceasefire and release of prisoners as part of a range of options including new elections, involving the militants, and a constitutional review as part of a pact with the Taliban to end a conflict that last year alone killed or wounded more than 10,000 Afghan civilians.

“We are making this offer without preconditions in order to lead to a peace agreement,” the president had said at the ‘Kabul Process’.

He said the Afghan government would provide passports and issue visas to Taliban members and their families and open an office for them in Kabul. Ghani said his government would also work to remove sanctions against Taliban leaders.

In addition, Taliban prisoners could be released and their names removed from international blacklists, while security arrangements could be made for Taliban agreeing to join a process of reconciliation. Former fighters and refugees could be reintegrated and provided with jobs.

He said the US needs to strike a balance in its relations with the South Asian countries. Commenting on the US’ recent interest in Pakistan-India dialogue, Asif said, “The US can have an interest in discussions, but before that it should create some balance in its South Asia policy.”

“Pakistan will not sacrifice its own interest for the protection of US interests”, he said adding that Pakistan will frame its foreign policy keeping in view its national interests.

“The effects of the 80s and the Musharraf era still exist, Pakistan will not make the same mistakes now or keep American interests above its own,” Asif asserted.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan was currently going through a period of uncertainty but he was “completely certain that we will come out of it.”

Earlier, addressing a seminar on CPEC, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said Pakistan and China have made a beautiful example of friendship”. He said said President Xi Jinping’s “one belt, one route” vision will benefit 65 countries in the region.

Asif further remarked that the Chinese president’s vision was not only the foundation of CPEC development, but also a powerful source of regional economic cooperation. He added that troubled situation of Afghanistan was a stumbling block in regional peace and harmony.

The minister maintained that the interests of the state were superior to personal or institutional interests. “As a political worker, I believe that the ongoing uncertainty in the country will not affect CPEC in any sense,” he said, adding that he hopes that the country will soon come out of the crisis.

He further added that Pakistan needed to learn from mistakes of the past. He informed that the ongoing thermal electricity projects will be complete by May 2018. “Consumers who pay the bills will be given uninterrupted electricity, while those who escape from payments will not be given any electricity,” he said.

Asif severely criticized atrocities being committed in Indian-occupied Kashmir, citing the indifference of the global community to the Kashmir issue. “We are unfortunate to have such a neighbouring state,” he lamented.

He added that Pakistan will continue to strike in the event of Indian violations of the Working Boundary.