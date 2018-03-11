Asif target of ink attack

Our Correspondent

Sialkot

Foreign minister Khawaja Asif had ink thrown at him during a PML-N workers’ convention in Sialkot on Saturday. The veteran politician was addressing his party workers when an unidentified man doused him with black ink from behind.

Following the incident, enraged PML-N workers roughed up the ink-thrower before handing him over to the police. Asif, however, pardoned the attacker instantly and called for his release, saying: “Someone gave him some money and sent him to throw ink at me but release him because I don’t have any enmity with him.”