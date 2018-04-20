Asif, Sushma to attend SCO meeting

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting that will be held in Beijing on April 24, said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Wednesday.

Chunying said the meeting that would be chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will be attended by the foreign ministers of Russia, Kazak hstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and India as well as the secretary-general of the SCO, Rashid Alimov, and director of the Executive Committee of SCO Regional Anti Terrorist Structure. “All parties will exchange views on SCO cooperation and major regional and international issues” she added.—INP