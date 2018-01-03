Asif rejects Trump’s claim of $33b US aid Offers to hire audit firm for verification

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has challenged US President Donald Trump’s claim that Washington has given Pakistan more than thirty three billion dollars in aid over the last fifteen years saying verification by an audit firm would prove the US President wrong.

In his tweet on Tuesday, the foreign minister offered that Trump could hire a US-based audit firm “on our expense” to verify the $33 billion aid figure and “let the world know who is lying and deceiving”.

Asif’s tweet came after Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) to discuss the way forward in the wake of Trump’s scathing remarks against Pakistan.

In his first tweet of the new year, Trump had accused Pakistan of basing its relationship with the US on “nothing but lies and deceit”.

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years,” he had said. “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

Pakistan’s ambassador to the US was summoned to the NSC meeting, which discussed Pakistan’s response to President Trump’s fresh tirade while also reviewing the country’s overall foreign policy.