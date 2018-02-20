Asif in Moscow to boost Pakistan, Russia ties

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif is visiting Moscow at the invitation of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of the Russian Federation from 19-22 February 2018.

According to foreign office statement on Monday, during his stay in Moscow, the Foreign Minister will hold official talks with his Russian counterpart. The two sides would deliberate upon the entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The visit would provide opportunity to explore ways and means to further strengthen cooperation in political, economic, trade and investment, defence, education and cultural fields, the statement said.

The foreign office said Russia enjoys a special place in our foreign policy. The relations between the two countries have been growing steadily in all fields. Regular high level exchanges between the two countries in the last few years is a manifestation of mutual desire of both sides for translating political good will into a substantive and multidimensional partnership. The two countries are also celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year.—INP