Asif Hashmi’s judicial remand extended

An accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand of Asif Hashmi, former Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) chairman, involved in illegal investments and plots allotment cases, till May 15.

The NAB authorities produced Asif Hashmi before Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Azam who extended the judicial remand till May 15 and ordered to produce him again on expiry of the remand term.

Meanwhile, Accountability Court Judge Najam ul Hassan also extended the judicial remand of Asif Hashmi in illegal recruitment cases till May 15. It is pertinent to mention here that Hashmi served as the ETPB chairman between 2008 and 2013. After completing his tenure, he left for Dubai.

Hashmi returned to Pakistan on February 10, 2018, and the FIA arrested him from Supreme Court premises after it was revealed that he did not secure bail in some cases against him.

Hashmi is not only wanted by the FIA but also by the NAB in four references regarding illegal investments of Rs 985.56 million with High Links Capital, illegal 451 plots allotment and illegal recruitment.

Hashmi’s custody was transferred to NAB authorities who obtained his physical remand from accountability courts but, later, on April 19, he was sent to jail on judicial remand.—APP

