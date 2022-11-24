Asif hails President’s role

In a positive gesture, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif appreciated President Arif Alvi’s role in the much-anticipated appointment of the next army chief.

Talking to a news channel, Asif said that the president showed great political wisdom in signing the summary forwarded by the Prime Minister.

He maintained that they should move towards economic recovery during the rest of the tenure of the incumbent government.

Responding to a question, the defence minister said that when the president will perform as a PTI worker, they will criticise him but when he performs as president or supreme commander of the armed forces, they will appreciate him.