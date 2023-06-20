Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Taking strong notice of the deaths of Pakistani migrants in a boat incident near the coast of Greece, Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday called for a firm action against those involved in sending the people abroad illegally.

Addressing the National Assembly on Monday, Khawaja Asif said the government and the opposition parties should work collectively to initiate a stern action against these human smugglers and this illegal movement must stop. He said some people have been arrested in the country, but their nexus also exists in other different countries as well.

Asif said incidents like Greece would not have happened, if our economy fared good. Some people went after paying Rs3 million and Rs3.5 million. It was a national issue, he said. The Defence Minister said the nation is observing a day of mourning today to express solidarity with the bereaved families of boat tragedy.

The Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in his remarks said that the Greece Boat tragedy has aggrieved the entire nation. He said the government must take action against the human smugglers and stressed that the people should also be educated about the hazards of illegal immigration. The Chair, in his remarks, said that the Greece Boat tragedy has aggrieved the entire nation.

Shahnaz Salim said the government has presented a balanced budget in the face of difficult economic situation. He said reduction in the prices of petroleum products has provided relief to the people. Nafeesa Shah said political stability is a must to ensure economic stability in the country. She emphasized for the economy of charter to steer the country in the right direction.

Earlier, at the outset, the House offered fateha for the departed souls of Pakistani migrants died in a boat incident near the coast of Greece as well as those who died in other accidents in the country.

Members of the house appreciated the government for proposing significant relief measures for the common man and allocating unprecedented development funds in the Federal Budget 2023-24.