Asif criticises PCB for its ‘double standards’

Lahore

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Asif criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for having ‘double standards’ and regretted not being selected for the upcoming Test series against England and Ireland.

Speaking to media during the final of an inter-university T10 tournament on Saturday, the fast bowler said PCB has been playing a game of double standard by allowing only one player to play for Pakistan again and again, and ignoring others.

Asif also added that he had been performing well but despite that, he was not picked.

Speaking about the Test series, Asif said it will be challenging for Pakistan as a team comprising T20I ‘specialists’ has been selected for Test series.

Asif is yet to be selected for the Pakistan national team even after serving the five-year ban for the spot-fixing scandal.

The fast bowler represents WAPDA in first-class cricket and was not picked by any franchise in the three seasons of Pakistan Super League.

Last month, the cricketer was deported from Dubai airport for failing to possess proper travelling documents. The bowler had been travelling to Sharjah to take part in an amateur tape ball tournament, however, he was flagged down at immigration and spent several hours at the Dubai airport.—Agencies