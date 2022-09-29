Asif Ali Zardari facing post-COVID concerns: says Bakhtawar Bhutto

Former President Asif Ali Zardari, who was admitted to hospital on Tuesday, has been facing post-COVID 19 concerns, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari said in a tweet on Wednesday.

According to Bakhtawar, the former president has been facing the “reappearance of water” near his lungs. She added that the former president could not be physically seen during floods due to these issues, but he was blessed with children who have been going in his stead.

P @AAliZardari experiencing some post covid concerns – reappearance of water near lung (did procedure last month in Karachi too) which is why he has not been physically seen during floods but blessed with children who have been going in his stead. Thank u 4 all msgs & prayers🙏❤️ — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) September 28, 2022

She also thanked those who expressed concerns for her father through messages and prayers.

On September 27, Zardari was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi’s Clifton area after his health deteriorated.

A medical team, led by Dr Asim Hussain, examined him and performed the procedure related to the lungs.