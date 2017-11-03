Asif admits he failed to establish Zardari-Nawaz contact

Staff reporter

Karachi

I had failed to establish a contact between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, admitted Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif. “I had phoned and also left text messages for the PPP leader but he did not reply,” said Asif in an interview on Thursday night.

The foreign minister said that he also contacted PPP’s Farooq Naek to take up the Iqama case (work permit case), but he refused, saying Zardari had forbidden him to take the case. “We have to work towards improving the political situation,” said the foreign minister, adding that “politicians should not make a drama of themselves.”

When asked if there was a chance of PML-N and PPP working together, the minister said that he could say anything for sure. “In my personal opinion there is no chance of contact between the two parties,” Asif maintained. On August 16, PPP supremo Zardari had said that he has no interest in establishing contact with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Former president had made the comments during a meeting of the party’s core leadership at Bilawal House. Zardari said the PPP also has no interest in becoming part of a ‘Grand National Dialogue’ proposed recently by Nawaz Sharif.