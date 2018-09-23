Asia’s largest donkey festival concludes

Staff Report

Badin

Asia’s largest ‘donkey festival’ concluded at here at Tando Ghulam Ali city of district Badin on Sunday. The Two days ‘Donkey Festival’ was organized every year on 11 and 12th of Muharram, in which, thousands of sellers and buyers participate amid to purchase thier-favored dinkeys. According to report the sellers in the festival presented thousands of donkeys of different breeds across from country.

Different races of donkeys such as ‘Atum Bomb, rocket, missile, F-17, Kalashnikov, Meera, Chikori and others beautiful donkeys were presented in the market for thier sell. The owners of the donkeys have decorated their animals with garlands and other decorative items. Donkeys of different breed of Multani, Irani, Kohistani, Thari and others from Punjab, KPK, Balochistan and other far flung areas of the country including other districts of Sindh were participated in the festival.

Pretty and different breed of donkeys across country were usually brought in the donkey market for its seal. The precious breeds and highbred and pretty donkeys were sold out from twenty five thousand to eight lacs in the market of Tando Ghulam Ali, Badin.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp