Asian markets tumble with Wall St on global outlook fears

Asian markets mostly fell Tuesday following a sharp retreat on Wall Street fuelled by increasing worries about the global economy, while investors await the Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.

A much-anticipated speech by President Xi Jinping left investors disappointed as they had been hoping for comments about stimulus or even clues about possible reforms to China’s economy and plans for the next year.

After a broadly upbeat start to the week, regional equities were brought back down to Earth with a bump Tuesday, with all three main indexes in New York tanking following the release of well-below-par economic data.

Dealers across the world have taken fright over a range of issues, including the China-US trade war, falling oil prices, Brexit, political uncertainty, China’s stuttering economy and geopolitical tensions.

Also weighing on confidence has been the Fed’s monetary tightening drive that has seen it lift interest rates through the year, making it more expensive for traders to borrow cash for investment.

The central bank concludes its latest policy meeting Wednesday and is widely expected to announce another hike, but comments afterwards by its boss Jerome Powell will be pored over, with many hoping he flags a slower pace of increases in 2019.

“There is panic in markets that the global economy is falling down a cliff and all growth-sensitive assets are in free-fall,” Bernd Berg, a strategist at Woodman Asset Management, said.

“All eyes are now on… Powell with pressure on the Fed mounting to provide a lifeline to stem the global market rout.”

Donald Trump on Monday once again hit out at the bank’s policy and called on it not to lift rates again. Adding to nervousness on trading floors is the prospect of a US government shutdown as the president and congressional leaders bicker over funding for his Mexican border wall. Several departments are expected to close if a deal is not agreed by the weekend, with both sides digging in their positions.—AFP

